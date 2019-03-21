Manchester United allow Marcos Rojo to train with Estudiantes
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 21/03/19 10:35am
Manchester United have given Marcos Rojo permission to train with Estudiantes, the Argentine club have said.
The 29-year-old last played for United in the 2-1 Champions League defeat away at Valencia in December and has featured only three times in total this season.
Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof have become United's first choice centre-back pairing since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December.
⚽🎂🇦🇹 ¡Nada mejor que pasar el cumpleaños en casa! Marcos Rojo se hizo presente en City Bell para poder entrenar y mantenerse forma con un permiso especial de @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/5GHqMcjFgO— Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) March 20, 2019
An Estudiantes tweet read: "Nothing beats spending your birthday at home! Marcos Rojo was present at City Bell to be able to train and stay in shape with a special permission of @ManUtd."
Rojo has over two years remaining on his contract at United, who have the option to extend his deal by a further year.