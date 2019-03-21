Manchester United allow Marcos Rojo to train with Estudiantes

Marcos Rojo last played for Manchester United in December

Manchester United have given Marcos Rojo permission to train with Estudiantes, the Argentine club have said.

The 29-year-old last played for United in the 2-1 Champions League defeat away at Valencia in December and has featured only three times in total this season.

Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof have become United's first choice centre-back pairing since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December.

An Estudiantes tweet read: "Nothing beats spending your birthday at home! Marcos Rojo was present at City Bell to be able to train and stay in shape with a special permission of @ManUtd."

Rojo has over two years remaining on his contract at United, who have the option to extend his deal by a further year.