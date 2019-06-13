Juventus hold Paul Pogba talks with Man Utd in London

Paul Pogba left Juventus for Manchester United in 2016 for a then world record fee

Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici has travelled to the London offices of Manchester United for face-to-face talks over the potential transfer of Paul Pogba, according to Sky in Italy.

Negotiations are at an early stage, with Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo understood to be part of discussions.

Manchester City have cooled their interest in Cancelo due to Juventus' £44m asking price - and the fact Danilo remains at the Etihad, having failed to agree a move to Inter Milan.

Pogba left Juventus to return to United, where he played in the academy, in 2016 for a then world record fee worth £93.25m.

The chances of Pogba heading back to Serie A could hinge on the outcome of his agent, Mino Railoa's appeal against his work ban in Italy. His lawyers are confident they can overturn the three-month ban imposed by the Italian Football Federation.

Paratici's Euro adventure

Paratici's London stopover also included meetings with Chelsea to find a solution to the impasse of potential compensation payments for Maurizio Sarri.

Maurizio Sarri is expected to leave Chelsea for Juventus

Chelsea remain unwilling to let the Italian return to Serie A without sufficient compensation.

The Premier League club are particularly keen to recoup funds on Sarri, having paid out £9m to Antonio Conte - while facing a possible £3.5m compensation bill from Derby if they pursue Frank Lampard as a replacement.

Ndombele also on Juve agenda

Paratici also stopped off in Lyon for talks over the possible signing of Tanguy Ndombele. Tottenham remain the favourites to sign the highly-rated 22-year-old midfielder.

Sky Sports News understands discussions between Spurs and Lyon are in the early stages and they are still far from agreeing a deal.

Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele is of interest to an array of Premier League clubs

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has previously said that both Manchester United and Manchester City made enquiries for the player, but Tottenham have been tracking NDombele since the 2017-18 season as a replacement for Mousa Dembele.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.