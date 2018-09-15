Paper Talk Regional
MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS
- Manchester United will battle Barcelona and Everton for the signature of Hirving Lozano, according to reports.
- Manchester United and Arsenal could be set to swap key players in the January transfer window, according to reports, with Eric Bailly moving to London and Mesut Ozil going the other way.
LONDON EVENING STANDARD
- Olivier Giroud believes his battle with Alvaro Morata to lead the line for Chelsea will help fire the club to the title in Maurizio Sarri's first season in charge.
LIVERPOOL ECHO
- Jonjoe Kenny has called for Everton fans and players to pull together in support of manager Marco Silva after a disappointing first defeat of the season.
- Maurizio Sarri reckons Eden Hazard can outscore Mohamed Salah this season.
- Various sources report that Liverpool are leading the chase for Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, who is valued at £35m.
NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE
- Rolando Aarons has vowed to let his football do the talking during his loan stint with Slovan Liberec.
- Cal Roberts has nudged up the pecking order at Newcastle United after the loan departure of Aarons.
- Newcastle United youngsters Freddie Woodman and Sean Longstaff were both checked out by a host of scouts during Friday night's Under-23 defeat against Southampton.
EXPRESS & STAR
- Free agent Wes Hoolahan is set to join West Brom on a short-term contract after impressing on trial.
- Morgan Ferrier and Luke Leahy have already put their on-field clash to bed says Walsall boss Dean Keates.
THE DAILY ECHO
- Asmir Begovic believes Cherries' attacking prowess rivals the most destructive strike forces in the Premier League.
LEICESTER MERCURY
- Not only has Andy King been left out of Leicester City's Premier League squad, manager Claude Puel admits that sometimes he has been left training with the under-23s.
THE ARGUS
- Chris Hughton is not frustrated that he flies under the radar for top jobs.
LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH
- Bradley Dack says he has the full support of the club, manager and dressing room after marking his return to the team with his fifth goal of the season.
EVENING TIMES
- Striker Leigh Griffiths has admitted that it was "a kick in the teeth" to hear that Steven Naismith looks set to hang onto the Scotland striker's shirt for next month's Nations League tie against Israel.
WEST LONDON SPORT
