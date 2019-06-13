Gareth Bale no longer a Manchester United transfer target

Gareth Bale is not a Manchester United target

Gareth Bale is no longer one of Manchester United’s transfer targets this summer, despite speculation linking the Welshman with a move to Old Trafford.

While the 29-year-old has remained on United's radar since they attempted to sign him as a youngster, both his age and the salary he commands means he does not fit the transfer profile the club are pursuing.

The signing of Swansea's Daniel James is symptomatic of a change in strategy at Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bring in the best young British talent in the coming weeks.

Manchester United unveil new signing Daniel James

United are still keen to sign Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and have also earmarked Harry Maguire as one of their top targets.

It is thought Bale earns more than £500,000 a week at Real Madrid, adding another financial hurdle to a deal United have no interest in pursuing.

Gareth Bale's wages are a big stumbling block for any transfer

The Wales international faces an uncertain future at the Bernabeu following the return of Zinedine Zidane, who has already been backed heavily in the transfer market.

Real have already brought in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo this summer, and have been linked to a host of other names as Zidane looks to rebuild the Spanish giants following a dismal campaign.

Bale faces an uncertain future at the Bernabeu

Despite seemingly enduring a tumultuous relationship with Zidane and the Real supporters, Bale has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the club.

He has won one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey crown and four Champions League trophies, scoring decisive goals in the finals against Atletico Madrid in 2014 and Liverpool in 2018.