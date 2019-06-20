England will facilitate Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd move if deal agreed, says Aidy Boothroyd

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been the subject of interest from Manchester United

England U21 boss Aidy Boothroyd will not prevent Aaron Wan-Bissaka from completing the formalities of a move to Manchester United should they strike a deal for the defender with Crystal Palace.

United had a bid rising to £50m rejected for the full-back at the beginning of the week, but Sky Sports News understands Palace are open to a restructuring of the deal, with a larger portion of the transfer fee paid upfront.

Boothroyd was in a similar situation in Poland two years ago when England allowed Jordan Pickford completed a move to Everton during the U21 Euros.

And Boothroyd suggested he would be happy to facilitate a potential transfer for Wan-Bissaka, provided Palace and United agree terms and any disruption to his squad is minimised.

"It seems like it's been going on for a long time," Boothroyd said of the transfer talk surrounding Wan-Bissaka.

"We had a similar situation in Poland last time with Jordan Pickford, a lot of speculation.

"Everton agreed the deal they worked very closely with us, they were very respectful in terms of not getting involved in our training and our build-up and in the end it was done - with the medicals in a hotel down the road away from everybody else.

"If that was to happen we certainly wouldn't be blocking anybody, we'd be talking to people and seeing if we can help out in any way provided both clubs were happy with it. If that happens we'll oblige. and if it doesn't suit us then we'll find a time when it does."

Boothroyd also expects Wan-Bissaka to bounce back from the disappointment of conceding an injury time own goal that handed hosts France a 2-1 win against England on Tuesday night.

"He's disappointed obviously with the way that the own goal turned out," Boothroyd added.

"With all the noise that's surrounding him at the minute you can imagine if you and I were in that position we'd probably be a lot different to what he is.

"He's very calm, he's very measured, he doesn't say a great deal but if he plays tomorrow night I'm expecting the same sort of focus, the same sort of energy and I expect him to bounce back."