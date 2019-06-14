Chelsea's Tammy Abraham targets U21 glory with England

0:26 Tammy Abraham is confident England can go one better than two years ago and win the U21 Euros Tammy Abraham is confident England can go one better than two years ago and win the U21 Euros

Tammy Abraham hopes the England U21s can draw on past experience in their bid for glory at Euro 2019.

The Young Lions arrived in Italy on Friday afternoon ahead of the tournament and trained just hours after landing.

Aidy Boothroyd's side face France in their opening Group C game in Cesena on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football.

England U21 vs France U21 Live on

Abraham could lead the line for England on Tuesday and the Chelsea striker hopes they can go one better than the last European Championships in Poland where they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Germany in the final.

"I've experienced this competition before two years ago," Abraham told Sky Sports News.

"Of course we had the defeat against Germany [in the final], so obviously we are here looking to go one step further and hopefully bring the trophy back home."

Abraham scored 25 goals in 37 Championship matches during loan spell with Aston Villa last season

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson wants the team to embrace their tag as one of the favourites to win the competition.

"Now we're over here and seen the set up and everything it makes us want to cherish it and have a right go," he said.

"As soon as we reached the airport to fly out you could feel the excitement building. We're all looking forward to performing on this stage and our mindset is about winning it.

"We all think we can do that, there are some players in the squad who have won a lot of tournaments in different age groups. There's no reason why we can't continue this here with the U21s.

"People will look at us going unbeaten through qualifying and think we had an easy time against easy opponents but if you look at it there were some tough teams in that group.

Dean Henderson helped Sheffield United earn promotion to the Premier League

"We had Holland and Ukraine and then of course there was a local derby against Scotland.

"But we stuck together and we came through those games and there's no reason why we can't do the same here."

All 23 players trained at Serie D side AC Sammaurese's Macrelli Stadium on Friday evening.

Follow the 2019 European U21 Championships on Sky Sports

You can follow the U21 Euros live on Sky Sports. You will also be able to follow selected games with our live blogs at www.skysports.com or with the Sky Sports app.

England start with a game against France on June 18 before playing Romania on June 21 and Croatia (in San Marino) on June 24.

The semi-finals are on June 27 and final is on June 30.