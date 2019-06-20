Juventus sporting director says 'we love' Paul Pogba amid Man Utd exit transfer speculation

Paul Pogba says he is considering a new challenge

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici says the club "love" Paul Pogba amid speculation linking the Manchester United midfielder with a return to Turin.

The 26-year-old wants to leave Old Trafford and said on Sunday "it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Real Madrid have a longstanding interest in the France midfielder but Sky in Italy understand Pogba would prefer a return to Juventus, three years after they sold him to United for a then world-record fee of £89m.

Pogba won four Serie A titles with Juventus between 2012 and 2016

Paratici was asked about the World Cup winner and Paris St Germain's Adrien Rabiot during the unveiling of manager Maurizio Sarri on Thursday.

"They are very good players," he said.

"Pogba plays for Manchester United, we love him a lot of course because he played here for several years.

"He grew here a lot and became world champion, so he certainly gave us a lot but he is a player of Manchester United."

Sky Sports News understands Manchester United still expect Pogba to be at the club next season but accept a situation may arise whereby it would be best to allow their record signing to depart.

Romelu Lukaku's future is also up in the air, with the striker being linked with a move to Antonio Conte's Inter Milan, while questions remain over the future of the likes of Alexis Sanchez and David De Gea.

Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia are leaving the club on free transfers but Juan Mata signed a two-year deal, with the option of a third season, on Wednesday.

United have stepped up their interest in Norwich right-back Max Aarons, who they see as an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while West Ham's Issa Diop is also a transfer target.