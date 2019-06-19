Manchester United stepping up Max Aarons interest

Max Aarons is on Manchester United's shortlist as they search for a new right-back this summer

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Norwich defender Max Aarons, who they see as an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sky Sports News understands.

United are keen to sign a new right-back following the departure of captain Antonio Valencia, and Crystal Palace's Wan-Bissaka is understood to be one of their top targets.

However, they had a bid worth £50m for the 21-year-old rejected this week, and are now understood to be intensifying their pursuit of Aarons.

Listen to the latest episode of the Transfer Talk podcast: Pogba out, Diop in at Man Utd?

The 19-year-old impressed for Norwich last season, winning the EFL Young Player of the Season award as the Canaries won the Championship and returned to the Premier League.

0:58 Aaron Wan-Bissaka had a moment to forget as he sliced an effort from France into his own goal to give England's opponents a last-minute victory in their European U21 Championships opener Aaron Wan-Bissaka had a moment to forget as he sliced an effort from France into his own goal to give England's opponents a last-minute victory in their European U21 Championships opener

United's interest in the England U19 international comes amid a shift in transfer policy at Old Trafford towards targeting young, homegrown players.

1:30 After being linked with a move away from Crystal Palace, we take a look at Aaron Wan-Bissaka's best bits in the Premier League for the Eagles After being linked with a move away from Crystal Palace, we take a look at Aaron Wan-Bissaka's best bits in the Premier League for the Eagles

However, Sky in Italy report they have also been in contact with Napoli regarding a move for right-back Elseid Hysaj as another alternative to Wan-Bissaka.

The 25-year-old Albania international has already revealed his intention to leave the Serie A club this summer, saying he is ready to "play for another team and maybe try to win something".

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.