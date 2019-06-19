Manchester United stepping up Max Aarons interest
Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Norwich defender Max Aarons, who they see as an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sky Sports News understands.
United are keen to sign a new right-back following the departure of captain Antonio Valencia, and Crystal Palace's Wan-Bissaka is understood to be one of their top targets.
However, they had a bid worth £50m for the 21-year-old rejected this week, and are now understood to be intensifying their pursuit of Aarons.
The 19-year-old impressed for Norwich last season, winning the EFL Young Player of the Season award as the Canaries won the Championship and returned to the Premier League.
United's interest in the England U19 international comes amid a shift in transfer policy at Old Trafford towards targeting young, homegrown players.
However, Sky in Italy report they have also been in contact with Napoli regarding a move for right-back Elseid Hysaj as another alternative to Wan-Bissaka.
The 25-year-old Albania international has already revealed his intention to leave the Serie A club this summer, saying he is ready to "play for another team and maybe try to win something".
