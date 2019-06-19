Juan Mata signs new deal with Manchester United until June 2021

Juan Mata has decided to extend his stay at Old Trafford

Juan Mata has signed a new contract with Manchester United until June 2021, with the option to extend for a further year.

The Spaniard's previous deal at Old Trafford was set to expire at the end of the month.

United were reluctant to allow Mata to leave on a free transfer, having already seen Ander Herrera decide to run down his deal this summer ahead of a likely move to PSG, while club captain Antonio Valencia is also out of contract.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cited Mata's professionalism and positive influence in the dressing room as key reasons for keeping him at a time when United appear to be in a period of transition after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

1:39 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said at the start of May he wanted to keep Mata at Old Trafford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said at the start of May he wanted to keep Mata at Old Trafford

Solskjaer said: "Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with. He is a great example to our younger players in his approach.

"He understands what it means to be a Manchester United player and has embraced everything about this great club.

"As well as everything he brings on the pitch, we have some fantastic young players here and I know that Juan's vast experience will help them to reach their potential over the coming seasons.

"I am delighted that he has signed a new contract, as I know that his talent and mentality will be invaluable to the squad."

Mata, who has been capped 41 times by Spain, made 32 appearances in all competitions for United last season, scoring six goals and adding four assists.

Juan Mata signed for Manchester United when David Moyes was manager in 2014

The 31-year-old has played 218 times and scored 45 goals for United since his arrival from Chelsea for £37.1m in January, 2014.

Mata said: "It is a real honour to continue to represent this amazing club and our incredible fans. I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home.

"I am looking forward to working with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that."

