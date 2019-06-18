Sir Alex Ferguson urges Man United to appoint Steve Walsh in consultancy role

Steve Walsh was head of recruitment at Leicester when they won the Premier League in 2016

Sir Alex Ferguson has urged Manchester United to appoint Steve Walsh in a consultancy role to help with structural changes at the club, Sky Sports News understands.

Sir Alex recommended him for a consultancy role at Old Trafford as the club look to overhaul their talent spotting and talent development strategy.

Sky Sports News understands the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward still favours bringing in a former United player for the role.

Sir Alex Ferguson retired as Manchester United manager in 2013 after 27 years at the club

Walsh, 54. was head of recruitment at Leicester when they upset the odds to win the 2015/16 Premier League title.

Walsh was credited for the signings of N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez, both of whom were later sold for substantial profits.

He most recently spent two years as director of football at Everton.