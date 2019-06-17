Romelu Lukau and Manchester United must find 'right solution', says Roberto Martinez

Romelu Lukaku joined Manchester United from Everton in 2017 in a deal worth an initial £75m

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has urged Manchester United and Romelu Lukaku to "find the right solution for both parties", amid uncertainty over the player's future.

Lukaku, who has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford, called on United to decide his future after scoring twice for Belgium in a European Qualifier against Scotland last week.

The striker has been linked with Inter Milan and Martinez admits it is vital Lukaku is quickly made aware of whether United view him as a pivotal figure going forward.

In a statement to Sky Sports News, Martinez said: "Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United need to find the right solution for both parties.

"If United and Rom are happy with a change, it will be a matter of finding the right club and challenge for Rom.

"Romelu is under contract with Manchester United, and the club will make the decision on his future.

"If the future is for Romelu to have a big role at Manchester United, Romelu will be ready to fulfill it."

0:39 Romelu Lukaku faced questions over his Manchester United future after scoring twice for Belgium against Scotland. Romelu Lukaku faced questions over his Manchester United future after scoring twice for Belgium against Scotland.

Lukaku's representative, Federico Pastorello, told Sky Sports News in April his club future would be decided at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old joined United from Everton in 2017 under Jose Mourinho in a deal worth an initial £75m.

Marcus Rashford was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preferred central striker last season, and Lukaku, who scored only 12 times in the Premier League, fuelled speculation of a move to Inter by saying it is "a dream" to play in Serie A "sooner or later".

Despite suffering an underwhelming season for United, the Belgian still scored one goal every two games on average - which ranked as the 12th best among Premier League forwards this season

