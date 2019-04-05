Romelu Lukaku to discuss Man Utd future in summer, says representative Federico Pastorello

0:40 Romelu Lukaku's representative Federico Pastorello says the striker will discuss his future at Manchester United at the end of the season. Romelu Lukaku's representative Federico Pastorello says the striker will discuss his future at Manchester United at the end of the season.

Romelu Lukaku will discuss his Manchester United future at the end of the season, with his current focus on securing a top-four finish in the Premier League, his representative has told Sky Sports News.

The Belgium international joined United from Everton in 2017 under Jose Mourinho in a deal worth an initial £75m and has since scored 42 goals in 90 matches.

Lukaku has over three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and his representative, Federico Pastorello, says the 25-year-old's immediate priority is on the pitch.

"At the moment he is very focused on finishing the season," Pastorello told Sky Sports News.

"The competition for third and fourth place in England is very tight so let's see what will happen in the future at the end the season.

"It's his second season here and he will still have three years on his contract until the end. Let's see. He's someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football.

The Belgium international has netted 15 goals in all competitions so far this season

"He sees a way to have a career playing in different countries because he would like to win some trophies and prove himself and say to his children 'I won there and I won there and I won there' and 'I was a very good player in all the top championships' so let's see, the future is really very open but, at the moment, we don't discuss about that because really the season is in a big moment."

Following Sky Sports News' report that six established players could leave United this summer, Pastorello has reiterated Lukaku's desire to win trophies in European football's top leagues.

"He likes Italy. When he was a child he followed a lot the Italian league," he added. "Everybody agrees today the Premier League is the best but years ago Italy was the best and they were the dreams for the younger footballer players.

Lukaku has three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford

"Teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona of course attract any champion so he sees also in La Liga one day. Bundesliga for sure is a very good championship."

Lukaku has started seven of the club's last 10 games and Pastorello insists the forward is enjoying life under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He said: "In this period what he appreciates a lot about the manager is he was keeping him involved with a lot of attention.

Lukaku is said to be happy under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"That is normal with the level of the player but sometimes managers are not so used to doing it anyway.

"Once he had the opportunity he scored goals so he was important when not starting and when he got the opportunity to start, he scored (three games in a row).

"He was amazing in the victory against Paris Saint-Germain so now we think he's back on his place."