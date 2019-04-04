Matthijs de Ligt would fit in at Manchester United, says former Ajax winger Jesper Olsen

Matthijs de Ligt has impressed since breaking through at Ajax

Matthijs de Ligt would fit in at Manchester United or any of Europe's top clubs, according to former Ajax and United winger Jesper Olsen.

The 19-year-old centre-back has been linked with a move away from Ajax ahead of the summer, with a host of clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

Olsen, who left Ajax for United in 1984 and went onto spend four successful seasons at Old Trafford, believes De Ligt has all the attributes to follow in his footsteps.

"No doubt about it [he could play for United]," Olsen told Omnisport.

"Playing at Ajax, you have to be a quality player. So, of course he could [play for United], no doubt about it. He could fit into any top team at the moment."

De Ligt has been capped 15 times by the Netherlands

De Ligt, a graduate of the famous Ajax academy, made his senior debut for the Eredivisie club in 2016 and has since gone on to make over 100 first-team appearances.

Olsen added: "I think nowadays the top clubs are very much of the same belief in how you play, they like to be in control of the game.

"So as long as he goes to one of those clubs, I think a player of [his] calibre would fit in in most teams."