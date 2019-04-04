Who should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sign for Manchester United this summer?

Jadon Sancho, Kalidou Koulibaly and Gareth Bale have been linked with Manchester United

With Manchester United set for a summer overhaul, who should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sign in the transfer window?

Sky Sports News reported as many as six established players could be on their way out of Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Ander Herrera has agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain and Juan Mata is in talks with Barcelona, Sky Sports News understands, while Antonio Valencia looks set to leave and the futures of Alexis Sanchez, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian are uncertain.

So with those potential outgoings in mind, who could be coming into United this summer?

United have been linked with a raft of names since the January window shut, with Gareth Bale reportedly unsettled at Real Madrid while teenage sensation Jadon Sancho could return to England after his successful time with Borussia Dortmund.

Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also been linked, while, with a central defender likely to be a high priority for Solskjaer, England and Leicester's Harry Maguire, Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane have also been mentioned over a possible move to Old Trafford.

