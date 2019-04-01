Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba happy at Manchester United despite Real Madrid comments

0:39 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Paul Pogba is happy at Manchester United, after the midfielder described Real Madrid as a 'dream' club Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Paul Pogba is happy at Manchester United, after the midfielder described Real Madrid as a 'dream' club

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down Paul Pogba's recent comments about Real Madrid and insists the midfielder is happy to remain at Old Trafford.

Pogba fuelled speculation about his long-term future after describing Madrid as a "dream" club, while on international duty with France.

The midfielder also expressed his admiration for Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who in turn suggested that Pogba could one day join him at the Bernabeu.

However, Solskjaer has played down talk of a summer move for Pogba and insists the France international wants to remain with United for the foreseeable future.

When asked if he was planning to build his team around Pogba, Solskjaer told Sky Sports News: "Definitely. I said that a few years ago as well.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester United's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League

"Paul is happy here, he is playing well. There was talk about the international break and what kind of issues that causes.

"One of the issues is, the players are always available for the press. They are open, and he answered a general question about any player would like to play for Real Madrid.

"He didn't talk about himself, he is happy here."

Wolves vs Man Utd Live on

While Solskjaer is confident of keeping Pogba this summer, questions remain over the future of a number of first-team players.

Spanish duo Juan Mata and Ander Herrera are both out of contract at the end of the season, while David de Gea is yet to commit to a new long-term deal.

Solskjaer is confident Pogba will remain with the Red Devils next season

However, Solskjaer believes talks will progress quickly now his own future is secure at Old Trafford.

"At least now players that are being offered contracts, they know who their manager is going to be," he said.

"I know that I'm staying so it's not just my advice anymore, it's my wishes that we are working with."