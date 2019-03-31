Phil Jones hails Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's impact as Manchester United boss

2:16 Phil Jones has hailed the impact of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying his appointment as permanent Manchester United manager has lifted the whole club Phil Jones has hailed the impact of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying his appointment as permanent Manchester United manager has lifted the whole club

Phil Jones says the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent Manchester United boss has lifted the club.

Solskjaer was named permanent United manager during the international break after being in charge as caretaker boss since the departure of Jose Mourinho in December.

United beat Watford 2-1 on Saturday to move into fourth in the Premier League table and Jones, who recently signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal, believes the club are heading in the right direction under the Norwegian.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the United defender said: It's great, the lads are buzzing. He's come in and been a breath of fresh air for us.

"He's put arms around the shoulders of the people that needed it. His man-management skills are terrific and he's definitely what we need going forward.

Jones is delighted with the impact of Solskjaer

"We had a poor start and it's been a story of two halves to the season.

"He's come in and done a terrific job, I'm delighted he is here and we can move forward and progress under him.

"We need to knuckle down and play better than we did against Watford and keep improving as a team.

Jones recently signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract

"We have not got long left in the season and we'll have to see where we can go, recover well in the summer and have

a good start to next season.

"Everyone can see what he has done and how he wants to play since he's come in, and we've shown that in quite a few games. It's positive and we are all looking forward.

"We've shown good character under Ole and we need to continue that."