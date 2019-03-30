Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sets top-three target for Manchester United

2:47 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side struggled to get going after the international break Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side struggled to get going after the international break

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks Manchester United will finish in the top three if they take 15 points from their last seven Premier League games.

United edged past Watford 2-1 on Saturday to move into fourth in the table, level on points with third-placed Tottenham, who play Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Having been appointed as permanent United manager during the international break, Solskjaer said this is now "the start of the rest of the season for us".

"If we get can get 15 points from the last seven games we will be top three," he told Sky Sports.

United laboured against Watford but secured victory thanks to goals in either half from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Solskjaer said: "Watford started really well, we struggled to get to grips with their tempo and they created some chances.

0:36 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer received a warm reception from the Manchester United fans as he walked out ahead of their match against Watford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer received a warm reception from the Manchester United fans as he walked out ahead of their match against Watford

"We defended great. Chris [Smalling] and Jonah [Phil Jones] did a fantastic job and after 20 minutes I felt we were more comfortable and created some good counter-attacks and got a great goal from Rashy.

"Second half we fell back to Watford more and it's more a draw than a win from the performance but we take the three points.

"When you score at 2-0 you feel comfortable and I thought we controlled it well but when they score at the end you are never sure. First half I thought they deserved to take the lead but after we did I thought we played really well."

Wolves vs Man Utd Live on

Solskjaer also said the international break might have played a part in the display.

"After the international break we have had players with injuries who haven't been able to train properly and need more matches and some of them that went away maybe played too much. International breaks are sometimes difficult to get going after."