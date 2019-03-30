Luke Shaw: Manchester United lucky to beat Watford after 'awful' display

Luke Shaw impressed as Manchester United beat Watford

Luke Shaw was relieved Manchester United escaped with a win against Watford after an "awful" performance.

United were second best for long periods of the match at Old Trafford but scored in either half through Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The win moves United into fourth in the Premier League with seven matches of the season left to play.

And Shaw said: "We were lucky with the result today.

"We made it even harder work with the way we played. First half there was times we weren't at our best but especially second half we were awful. We weren't good enough, maybe [because of] the international break, but the most important thing is the three points."

Next up for United is a trip to Wolves on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, before they face Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Shaw, who was one of United's standout performers against Watford and provided the assist for the opening goal, added: "We need to get ourselves together and focus on Wolves. We lost there not too long ago and we want to go there and win.

"We need to forget about the game because we weren't at our best at all and look to improve on Tuesday."