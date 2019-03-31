Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased Manchester United dressing room felt like a funeral

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Manchester United dressing room felt like a "funeral" after Saturday's 2-1 victory over Watford at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer, taking charge of his first game since being appointed permanent manager, said his team's performance was "sloppy" and suggested they were still feeling the effects of the international break.

"The feeling in the dressing room after was almost like a funeral," he said. "They [the players] were all sat there, it was very quiet, they were all disappointed in their performance at full-time.

"It's not like jubilation because we won and we got the three points. They all know that this was a below-par performance, which is great because you want players to be honest with themselves. We know we can play so much better and they can do better."

United struggled to control the game against Watford, and Solskjaer has suggested he could remedy their midfield struggles by deploying Paul Pogba in a deeper role at Wolves on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

Highlights from Manchester United's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League

"Paul is important to us," Solskjaer said. "We couldn't keep the ball today [Saturday] and, as I've said it was probably 50-50 possession and, at home, we're a bit disappointed with that.

"But Paul has been away and he's played two games for France. Of course, he's playing a bit deeper for them and that might be something we have to think about to get him more involved in the game, make him dictate games more for us.

"That's from game to game. As you can see, Paul can do both. He can attack and defend."