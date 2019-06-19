Issa Diop representatives set to hold West Ham talks amid Man United interest
Last Updated: 19/06/19 10:46pm
Issa Diop’s representatives are due to hold talks with West Ham about his future next week, Sky Sports News understands.
The 22-year-old centre-back is happy at the London Stadium, despite interest from clubs such as Manchester United.
Diop signed a five-year contract last summer after joining from Toulouse in a £22m deal and West Ham may feel now is the right time to offer him an improved deal.
Manchester United are willing to offer £45m plus a player to land Diop, who played 38 times for the Hammers in all competitions last season.
But they do not want to sell and were not interested in the players being offered in return.
In the discussions, West Ham asked about the availability of Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay.
Transfer Centre LIVE!
All the latest news and rumours,including the latest on the futures of Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen, Declan Rice and more.