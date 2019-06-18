Declan Rice’s future is with West Ham, says Alvin Martin

Declan Rice has been linked with a summer move to both Manchester United and Manchester City

West Ham legend Alvin Martin believes Declan Rice's future remains at the club under manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The 20-year-old midfielder enjoyed an impressive 2018/19 season for the Hammers as well as making his England debut and being shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

But despite only signing a new five-and-a-half year deal at the club in December, his performances have led to speculation of a summer move to Manchester City or Manchester United.

Rice has previously stated he is "fully focused" on West Ham while also speaking about his aspirations of playing Champions League football.

Although Martin believes the "sky is the limit" for the player, he also insists Rice is best placed at West Ham to fully realise his potential.

"He needs to make sure he continues to improve because he is still young and potentially there is so much more there for him," Alvin Martin told West Ham's official website.

"He has to make sure he doesn't take his foot off the pedal, that he goes in every day wanting to improve.

"Now the sky is the limit for him - Declan will know that, over the next couple of seasons, he will continue to improve for West Ham and Manuel Pellegrini.

"He's a good fit for the club. He's in a comfortable place and it's a sign that West Ham are on the right track."