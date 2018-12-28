Declan Rice signs West Ham contract extension until 2024

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has signed a new long-term contract extension until 2024.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who has made 51 first-team appearances for the Hammers, has signed new terms keeping him at the London Stadium, with West Ham having an option of extending the deal by another year.

The news comes as a major boost to West Ham who have been in talks with Rice over a new deal since April.

His previous contract was due to expire at the end of next season, meaning the club could have lost one of their brightest talents for nothing.

Rice has made 51 first-team appearances for West Ham since making his debut in 2017

Discussing his new deal, Rice told the club's website: "I'm absolutely delighted to have got the contract done, signed and to commit my future to the club until 2024. I'm absolutely ecstatic.

"Without a doubt, the plan was always to stay at West Ham. I've had the support from the fans, from the players and from the manager and now, to get it done and commit myself to this club is a very special moment and I'm over the moon.

"I've now played 50 games for the first team and I'm progressing week-in, week-out, learning from a top manager and top players.

"I'm still young, so to put more years on my contract and keep developing here is the best thing for me to do now. With the support of the manager, the players, everyone, it was the right thing to do."

West Ham's joint-chairman David Sullivan said: "Signing Declan to a new long-term contract is something we have been planning for and working round the clock on and I, the board, the manager and Declan himself are all very happy that everything has now been completed."