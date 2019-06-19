West Ham midfielder Declan Rice not for sale after Man Utd & Man City enquiries

Declan Rice has attracted interest from Manchester City and Manchester United

West Ham have told Manchester City and Manchester United they have no intention of selling Declan Rice this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood the Manchester clubs made initial enquiries for the England midfielder, only for West Ham to rebuff their interest.

Rice enjoyed a superb 2018/19 campaign, making 38 appearances for West Ham and winning his first caps for England after switching his allegiance from the Republic of Ireland.

Listen to the latest episode of the Transfer Talk podcast: West Ham's La Liga revolution?

The 20-year-old is contracted to West Ham until 2024, with the option of a further year, having signed a new deal with the club last December.

City were interested in pursuing Rice, but only if a proposed deal for Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Rodri fell through.

Rice switched his allegiance from Republic of Ireland to England last season

City are ready to trigger Rodri's £62.5m release clause after the Spain international informed Atletico of his desire to leave the club.

Rice remains an attractive prospect for United, but Sky Sports News understands Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have to prioritise other positions in the transfer market ahead of the new season.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.