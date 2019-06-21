Manchester United willing to sell Romelu Lukaku for around £75m

Manchester United would consider selling Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Romelu Lukaku and would be prepared to sell for around £75m, Sky Sports News understands.

United are understood to only want a cash deal for Lukaku, who joined United from Everton in 2017 under Jose Mourinho in a deal worth an initial £75m.

Sky Sports News reported last month that new Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte wants to sign Lukaku and Chelsea's Victor Moses this summer. However United are yet to receive an offer.

Former Chelsea boss Conte tried to sign Lukaku in the summer of 2017 when he was still at Stamford Bridge, but the striker opted to move to United instead.

Inter Milan will be released by UEFA from a Financial Fair Play (FFP) settlement agreement on June 30 and are unlikely to move for Lukaku before then.

The Serie A side reached an agreement with UEFA in May 2015 after breaching FFP regulations. They were punished with heavy fines and limited to a squad of 21 players in the Champions League last season, down from the usual 25. Inter also had to submit itself to four years of monitoring by UEFA.

Mauro Icardi could be sold to help finance Inter's move for Romelu Lukaku

One source has told Sky Sports News that Inter must raise over £30m before they can afford to buy Lukaku.

Selling Mauro Icardi would help Inter in their pursuit of Lukaku but they have yet to receive any offers for the Argentine striker.

Lukaku has scored 42 goals in 96 games for United, but failed to score in his last eight games this season and often found Marcus Rashford chosen ahead of him as the team's central striker after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became manager.

The 26-year-old made it clear earlier this month that playing for Conte would appeal to him.

Lukaku told Italian outlet Sportmediaset: "It's good that Conte went to Inter, for me he is the best coach in the world.

"I am a big Serie A fan, those close to me know that I have always wanted to play in the English league and in the Italian one: I love Italy."

