Scott McTominay ready for Manchester United's tough pre-season tour

Scott McTominay will look to become a regular starter for Manchester United next campaign

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay believes playing "top-quality sides" in their pre-season tour will benefit their Premier League campaign.

McTominay became a consistent member of the United first-team after the 2016/17 pre-season tour of the United States and has since gone on to make 45 appearances.

The 22-year-old Scotsman will travel to Singapore, Shanghai and Cardiff in July and August to face top opposition in the form of Tottenham, Inter and AC Milan in the International Champions Cup.

McTominay played 90 minuted for United in their stunning Champions League second leg victory against PSG in March

McTominay said: "You need to play the best teams to get a feel for how you're getting on as a group and how everything is going with the different systems you play.

"But more importantly, when you play against the bigger teams, I think that really helps with your match fitness. So, it's a positive for us that we're playing some real top-quality sides."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be heading into his first pre-season as United boss and has already added Welsh international Daniel James to his squad for £18m.

McTominay feels it is important for the manager to have a full pre-season with his players to help integrate new signings and youngsters into the first-team.

McTominay extended his contract until June 2023 in January

He added: "When it comes to pre-season, that's the start of the proper season for the manager. It'll be good to be together as a group and if a few signings come in we'll be ready for that and welcome them with open arms."

"It will be good for the younger players who came on the tour last year and who will come again this year to get a feel for exactly what goes on - how the players prepare for games, exactly what they do, the meetings we have and things.

"It can be a vital time in their development. It just helps them get to know the lads and it allows them to see what you're about on the pitch as well.

"That's one of the most important things - they have to trust you on the pitch and have confidence in you. It's an invaluable experience."

United will also face Perth Glory, Kristiansund and Leeds United before opening their Premier League campaign with a tough fixture against Chelsea at Old Trafford on August 11, live on Sky Sports.