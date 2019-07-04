Rangers vs Celtic: Old Firm showdown live on Sky Sports in September

Rangers vs Celtic is live on Sky Sports on September 1

The first Old Firm derby of the 2019/20 Scottish Premiership season will be shown live on Sky Sports in September.

Champions Celtic make the short trip to Ibrox to face Steven Gerrard's Rangers and you can watch all the action on Sky Sports Football on Sunday, September 1 (kick-off at 12pm).

Home advantage proved to be key in last season's Old Firm clashes, with Celtic winning twice at Celtic Park and Rangers securing two wins at Ibrox.

Neil Lennon will go head to head with Steven Gerrard once again at Ibrox

Sky Sports has also announced that Celtic's trip to Motherwell will be broadcast live on Saturday, August 10 (kick-off at 12pm).

Meanwhile, Rangers' first league game of the season at Kilmarnock on Sunday, August 4 (kick-off at 1.30pm), has already been confirmed for live Sky Sports coverage.

Confirmed SPFL fixtures live on Sky Sports

Sun Aug 4: Kilmarnock vs Rangers (1.30pm)

Sat Aug 10: Motherwell vs Celtic (12pm)

Sun Sep 1: Rangers vs Celtic (12pm)

Scott Brown and Jon Flanagan will meet again on September 1

Scottish Premiership 2019/20 club-by-club fixtures

Key dates in the Scottish Premiership season

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of August 3/4 and conclude on the weekend of May 16/17, with the Premiership relegation play-off final scheduled for May 20 and May 24.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from December 30 to January 17.

The 2019/20 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports

30 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.

Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour, who joins for the 2019/20 season, with analysis from Andy Walker, Kris Commons, Kris Boyd and more.

Round the clock coverage of the Scottish game on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.

Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week.

From 2020…

Sky Sports will be the only place to see live Scottish Premiership action from 2020, after agreeing a new five-year partnership with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL).

From 2020, Sky Sports will show up to 48 live Scottish Premiership matches every season, as well as the nail-biting Premiership/Championship play-offs, on its dedicated channel, Sky Sports Football.

