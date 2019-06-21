Celtic fixtures 2019/20: Champions face St Johnstone in Scottish Premiership season opener

Celtic won their 50th league title last season

Celtic will begin their quest for a ninth successive Scottish Premiership title with a home game against St Johnstone on August 3.

Neil Lennon's side finished nine points clear of Rangers last season to win their 50th league crown but tasted defeat on both visits to Ibrox. They return there for the first Old Firm derby on August 31.

The Hoops' first meeting with Kilmarnock is at Celtic Park on September 29, while they travel to Aberdeen and Hearts on October 26 and November 2 respectively.

A busy December sees Celtic travel to Paisley on Boxing Day to play St Mirren and they round off 2019 at home to Rangers on December 29.

Celtic visit Kilmarnock in their first game after the winter break on January 21, with the third Old Firm derby taking place at Ibrox on March 14.

Celtic's final fixture before the league splits is against Hibernian at Easter Road on April 4.

August

3: St Johnstone (h)

10: Motherwell (a)

24: Hearts (h)

31: Rangers (a)

September

14: Hamilton (a)

21: Kilmarnock (h)

28: Hibernian (a)

October

5: Livingston (a)

19: Ross County (h)

26: Aberdeen (a)

30: St Mirren (h)

November

2: Hearts (a)

9: Motherwell (h)

23: Livingston (h)

30: Ross County (a)

December

4: Hamilton (h)

7: St Johnstone (a)

14: Hibernian (h)

21: Aberdeen (h)

26: St Mirren (a)

29: Rangers (h)

January

22: Kilmarnock (a)

25: Ross County (h)

February

1: Hamilton (a)

5: Motherwell (a)

12: Hearts (h)

15: Aberdeen (a)

22: Kilmarnock (h)

March

4: Livingston (a)

7: St Mirren (h)

14: Rangers (a)

21: St Johnstone (h)

April

4: Hibernian (a)

Key dates in the Scottish Premiership season

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of August 3/4 and conclude on the weekend of May 16/17, with the Premiership play-off final scheduled for May 20 and May 24.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from December 30 to January 17.

The 2019/20 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports

30 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.

Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour, who joins for the 2019/20 season, with analysis from Andy Walker, Kris Commons, Kris Boyd and more.

Round the clock coverage of the Scottish game on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.

Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week.

From 2020…

Sky Sports will be the only place to see live Scottish Premiership action from 2020, after agreeing a new five-year partnership with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL).

From 2020, Sky Sports will show up to 48 live Scottish Premiership matches every season, as well as the nail-biting Premiership/Championship play-offs, on its dedicated channel, Sky Sports Football.

