Rangers fixtures 2019/20: Steven Gerrard’s side go to Kilmarnock in Scottish Premiership opener

Rangers will open their new Scottish Premiership campaign with a trip to Rugby Park to play Kilmarnock, live on Sky Sports.

Steven Gerrard's side travelled to Ayrshire on the final day of last season, and they will return for their opener this term on Sunday, August 4 before hosting Hibernian the following week.

The first Old Firm fixture of the season comes soon after, as Rangers welcome Celtic to Ibrox on August 31.

Aberdeen head to Glasgow on September 28, with Rangers set to travel to Pittodrie on Wednesday, December 4.

Gerrard's side host Kilmarnock on Boxing Day before Rangers travel to Celtic Park on December 29 in their final fixture before the Premiership's winter break.

The Gers face a potentially crucial double header at home to Aberdeen and Hibernian at the start of February before Celtic visit Ibrox again on March 14.

Rangers will then host Motherwell in the final game before the Premiership split on April 4.

August

4: Kilmarnock (a)

10: Hibernian (h)

24: St Mirren (a)

31: Celtic (h)

September

14: Livingston (h)

21: St Johnstone (a)

28: Aberdeen (h)

October

5: Hamilton (h)

19: Hearts (a)

26: Motherwell (h)

30: Ross County (a)

November

2: St Johnstone (h)

9: Livingston (a)

23: Hamilton (a)

30: Hearts (h)

December

4: Aberdeen (a)

7: Ross County (h)

14: Motherwell (a)

21: Hibernian (a)

26: Kilmarnock (h)

29: Celtic (a)

January

22: St Mirren (h)

25: Hearts (a)

February

1: Aberdeen (h)

5: Hibernian (h)

12: Kilmarnock (a)

15: Livingston (h)

22: St Johnstone (a)

March

4: Hamilton (h)

7: Ross County (a)

14: Celtic (h)

21: St Mirren (a)

April

4: Motherwell (h)

Key dates in the Scottish Premiership season

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of August 3/4 and conclude on the weekend of May 16/17, with the Premiership play-off final scheduled for May 20 and May 24.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from December 30 to January 17.

