EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports: Leeds, Derby, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland feature
Championship and League One games added to live August schedule
Last Updated: 03/07/19 4:02pm
Sky Sports has added 11 more live EFL games to its schedule, with Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland in front of the cameras in August.
Leeds face Nottingham Forest at Elland Road in a live lunchtime clash on Saturday, August 10, while Sunderland host Portsmouth the following weekend in an early chance to exact revenge for their Checkatrade Trophy final defeat.
West Brom's trip to Derby (Saturday, August 24) and Middlesbrough's visit to Bristol City are among the month's big clashes, while Fulham's games against the sides they were relegated with last season - Huddersfield and Cardiff - will both be televised.
Latest live EFL games on Sky
|Sat Aug 10
|Leeds vs N Forest
|12.30pm
|Fri Aug 16
|Huddersfield vs Fulham
|7.45pm
|Sat Aug 17
|Sunderland vs Portsmouth
|12.30pm
|Sun Aug 18
|Reading vs Cardiff
|12pm
|Tue Aug 20
|Hull vs Blackburn
|7.45pm
|Wed Aug 21
|Preston vs Stoke
|7.45pm
|Wed Aug 21
|Charlton vs N Forest
|7.45pm
|Sat Aug 24
|Derby vs West Brom
|12.30pm
|Sun Aug 25
|Swansea vs Birmingham
|12pm
|Fri Aug 30
|Cardiff vs Fulham
|7.45pm
|Sat Aug 31
|Bristol City v M'boro
|12.30pm
Newly-promoted Luton Town kick-off the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season at home to Middlesbrough on Friday August 2, live on Sky Sports Football.
That game is the first of five live Sky Sports Football fixtures across the EFL on the opening weekend.
Nottingham Forest host Slaven Bilic's West Brom on Saturday, August 3 (5.30pm), Leeds go to Bristol City on Sunday, August 4 (4.30pm), and relegated Huddersfield host Derby on Monday, August 5 (7.45pm).
Confirmed Sky Bet EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports
Fri Aug 2: Luton vs Middlesbrough (7.45pm)
Sat Aug 3: Salford vs Stevenage (12.30pm)
Sat Aug 3: Nottingham Forest vs West Brom (5.30pm)
Sun Aug 4: Bristol City vs Leeds (4.30pm)
Mon Aug 5: Huddersfield vs Derby (7.45pm)
Sat Aug 10: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest (12.30pm)
Fri Aug 16: Huddersfield vs Fulham (7.45pm)
Sat Aug 17: Sunderland vs Portsmouth (12.30pm)
Sat Aug 18: Reading vs Cardiff (12pm)
Tue Aug 20: Hull vs Blackburn (19.45pm)*
Wed Aug 21: Preston vs Stoke (7.45pm)*
Wed Aug 21: Charlton vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)**
Sat Aug 24: Derby vs West Brom (12.30pm)
Sun Aug 25: Swansea vs Birmingham (12pm)
Fri Aug 30: Cardiff vs Fulham (7.45pm)
Sat Aug 31: Bristol City vs Middlesbrough
* more games on Sky Sports Football red button to be confirmed
** scheduled for Sky Sports Action
