Rangers to face Gibraltarian side St Joseph's in Europa League

Rangers will play St Joseph's in the first qualifying round of the Europa League

Rangers are set to face Gibraltarian side St Joseph's in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

St Joseph's came through against Kosovan side Prishtina 3-1 on aggregate after a 2-0 home win at the Victoria Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The first leg of the tie is scheduled to be played in Gibraltar next week, but the date is yet to be finalised, while the return match is at Ibrox on June 18.

Rangers qualified for the Europa League after finishing second in the Scottish Premiership last season

Rangers enter the Europa League first qualifying round after finishing second, behind Celtic, in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Gibraltar only has one stadium suitable for European ties and another local side and need to wait until Andorran side Europa have played their Europa League preliminary round second-leg match.

Europa lead Sant Julia 3-2 from the first leg and will play their second leg on Thursday.

Until that tie has been completed, Steven Gerrard's team men not know the details of their first competitive game of the season.

Gerrard led Rangers through the qualifying campaign to reach the Europa League group stages last season.