Joe Aribo joins Rangers from Charlton on four-year deal

Joe Aribo joins Rangers on a four-year deal

Rangers have completed the signing of midfielder Joe Aribo from Charlton, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old - who scored 10 goals in 39 appearances for the Addicks last season - moves to Ibrox on a four-year-deal

"There were a lot of clubs in for Joe around Europe, in the Premier League and the Championship," Rangers manager Steven Gerrard told the club's official website.

"There was a lot of interest in him but for me it's just another top player joining Rangers.

"He's mobile, dynamic, can burst past a player and create and score goals. There is room for him to develop but he'll give us something we've not got in the midfield department.

"He's left-footed, which is something we don't have in our midfield at the moment so he'll give us more balance. We have a good midfield but currently we don't have a player with Joe's characteristics.

"He is tall, athletic and quick. He's a box-to-box player and is not afraid to open the door when he gets around the box and he can unlock defences.

"We're confident we can turn Joe into an even better player and I'm really looking forward to working with him.

"He's still young and we firmly believe there is a lot to come from him, but we need to be patient in order to allow him to continue his development and to improve as a player with the club."