Jordan Jones already enjoying life at Rangers

Jordan Jones is part of Rangers' pre-season training camp in Portugal

Rangers new boy Jordan Jones says he has arrived at a 'massive time' for the club - and is determined to force his way into first-team contention.

Jones signed a pre-contract deal in January and, having gone on to help Kilmarnock finish third in the Scottish Premiership, he is now with his new team mates on a pre-season training camp in Portugal.

"I have been loving it," he told Sky Sports. "It has been really hard work, which I had been expecting.

"But I have really enjoyed it, two days into camp, and looking forward to the rest.

"To sign for a club like Rangers is an unbelievable feeling, an absolute honour, and I'm not here to just say I am a Rangers player, I really want to make my mark.

"I am going to do my best to get in the team, but one step at a time, and my focus now is working as hard as I can every day and then we go from there."

Jordan Jones (right) impressed for Kilmarnock last season

Steven Gerrard is preparing for his second season in charge at Ibrox and Jones is enjoying working with the former Liverpool and England midfielder.

"He is a massive name in football," said Jones. "I got told he is very demanding and I can see that he is.

"I am enjoying it so far. It is a massive time for the club, the squad is massive and there is going to be healthy competition for places.

"It is up to the players to show they deserve the shirt."

Rangers will kick off their league campaign at Kilmarnock on August 4 and Jones said: "My phone was going mental when the fixtures came out! It was guaranteed, wasn't it?

"But we have a lot of training and games before then and I am sure, when the game comes round, I will be fully focused on helping the team get three points."