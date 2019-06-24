Joe Aribo poised to join Rangers from Charlton

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed Joe Aribo is having a medical ahead of a planned move from Charlton.

Aribo is out of contract with Charlton at the end of the month - and manager Lee Bowyer confirmed on Friday that the 22-year-old had turned down a new deal.

Barring any problems with his medical, Aribo is expected to join up with the Rangers squad in Portugal, after they flew to the Algarve to begin their pre-season programme.

Gerrard told Sky Sports: "We believe there was Premier League and European clubs chasing Joe, which is no surprise.

"I think a lot of Championship clubs were there in the hat as well.

Steven Gerrard believes Joe Aribo will give Rangers 'natural balance' in midfield

"It obviously came out in the public domain that Celtic had made him an offer as well.

"So, if we manage to get that one over the line, it will be a big coup for us.

"He is something we haven't got, we haven't got a left-footed midfielder so, if and when that deal is done, he will give us natural balance.

"He has got an impressive profile, he is dynamic and he has got a lot of parts of his game that are already strong."