Rangers sign George Edmundson from Oldham on four-year deal

George Edmundson has completed his move to Rangers from Oldham

Rangers have signed defender George Edmundson from Oldham Athletic on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 21 year-old came through the youth system at Boundary Park before being loaned out to a number of non-League clubs in order to gain matchday experience.

Last season saw Edmundson establish himself in the Latics side, with the centre-back making 54 appearances in all competitions and score two goals.

Edmundson - who was named in the EFL League Two Team of the Year - handed in a transfer request in May after Oldham rejected a bid from Rangers understood to be in excess of £500,000.

But after the two sides agreed a fee, Edmundson has completed his move to Ibrox, where he will become manager Steven Gerrard's sixth signing of the summer.