Rangers sign George Edmundson from Oldham on four-year deal
By Matthew Treadwell
Last Updated: 21/06/19 5:00pm
Rangers have signed defender George Edmundson from Oldham Athletic on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.
The 21 year-old came through the youth system at Boundary Park before being loaned out to a number of non-League clubs in order to gain matchday experience.
👋 Welcome to #RangersFC @georgedmundson pic.twitter.com/VB0UMjLlEQ— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 21, 2019
Last season saw Edmundson establish himself in the Latics side, with the centre-back making 54 appearances in all competitions and score two goals.
Edmundson - who was named in the EFL League Two Team of the Year - handed in a transfer request in May after Oldham rejected a bid from Rangers understood to be in excess of £500,000.
But after the two sides agreed a fee, Edmundson has completed his move to Ibrox, where he will become manager Steven Gerrard's sixth signing of the summer.