Rangers sign George Edmundson from Oldham on four-year deal

Last Updated: 21/06/19 5:00pm

George Edmundson has completed his move to Rangers from Oldham
George Edmundson has completed his move to Rangers from Oldham

Rangers have signed defender George Edmundson from Oldham Athletic on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 21 year-old came through the youth system at Boundary Park before being loaned out to a number of non-League clubs in order to gain matchday experience.

Last season saw Edmundson establish himself in the Latics side, with the centre-back making 54 appearances in all competitions and score two goals.

Edmundson - who was named in the EFL League Two Team of the Year - handed in a transfer request in May after Oldham rejected a bid from Rangers understood to be in excess of £500,000.

But after the two sides agreed a fee, Edmundson has completed his move to Ibrox, where he will become manager Steven Gerrard's sixth signing of the summer.

