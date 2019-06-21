Scottish Premiership fixtures 2019/20: Rangers host Celtic on August 31

The first Old Firm derby of the 2019/20 Scottish Premiership season between Celtic and Rangers will take place at Ibrox on August 31, while Hibernian take on Hearts at Easter Road in the first Edinburgh derby on September 21.

Rangers then travel to Celtic Park on December 29, with the final Old Firm derby of the regular season scheduled for Ibrox on March 14. All three will be live on Sky Sports.

The second Edinburgh derby of the season will be at Tynecastle on Boxing Day, while Hibernian will host Hearts on March 4.

Celtic begin their quest for a ninth successive Scottish Premiership title with a home game against St Johnstone on August 3, while Rangers will open their campaign with a trip to Kilmarnock the following day, live on Sky Sports.

Newly-promoted Ross County's first game of the season sees them host Hamilton, while Rangers' first clash with Aberdeen comes on September 28.

David Turnbull, who is set to join Celtic from Motherwell, could make an early return to Fir Park with the champions visiting on August 10.

Opening-weekend fixtures

Aberdeen vs Hearts

Celtic vs St Johnstone

Hibernian vs St Mirren

Kilmarnock vs Rangers (Sunday August 4, live on Sky)

Livingston vs Motherwell

Ross County vs Hamilton

Boxing Day fixtures

Aberdeen vs Livingston

Hamilton vs St Johnstone

Hearts vs Hibernian

Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Ross County vs Motherwell

St Mirren vs Celtic

Key dates in the Scottish Premiership season

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of August 3/4 and conclude on the weekend of May 16/17, with the Premiership relegation play-off final scheduled for May 20 and May 24.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from December 30 to January 17.

