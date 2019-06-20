David Turnbull close to joining Celtic from Motherwell

Norwich are also interested in Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull

Celtic are expected to complete a deal for Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull within the next 24 hours, according to Sky sources.

Positive talks have taken place between the Scottish champions and Turnbull, who was named Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year last season.

Talks appeared to have broken down earlier this week when the 19-year-old rejected an offer from the Glasgow club, after also visiting Premier League side Norwich.

However, he has since decided on a move to Celtic Park, despite the likelihood of higher wages in the Premier League.

Turnbull is set to become Neil Lennon's first signing of the summer and Celtic captain Scott Brown said the midfielder would be welcome addition at the club.

Speaking earlier this week, Brown said: "He's a fantastic young player and this would be a great club for him if he wants to come here.

"If he does he'll be welcomed by every single player in that dressing room."