Celtic drop interest in Motherwell's David Turnbull

David Turnbull has attracted interest from a number of clubs in England

Celtic have dropped their interest in Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull, Sky sources understand.

Celtic were believed to have met Motherwell's £3m asking price, but according to Sky sources, the club have now dropped their interest in the youngster.

The 19-year-old rejected an offer from Celtic last week, with a number of clubs in England understood to be interested in the Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year.

Turnbull is understood to be keeping his options open and is looking for a move that would guarantee a chance of continuing his progression with first team football.