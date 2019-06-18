Celtic continue David Turnbull transfer talks

David Turnbull could yet join Celtic, despite rejecting their offer on Friday

Celtic are continuing negotiations with David Turnbull's representatives over a contract offer for the Motherwell midfielder.

The 19-year-old rejected an offer from Celtic last week, with a number of clubs in England understood to be interested in the Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year.

Celtic are believed to be the only club to have met Motherwell's asking price of £3m, however, despite reports suggesting Sheffield Wednesday have also agreed a fee.

Hoops captain Scott Brown said on Monday that Turnbull would still be welcomed at the club if he decided to join them and confirmed that negotiations are ongoing.

0:29 Scott Brown says David Turnbull would be welcomed at Celtic, despite the Motherwell midfielder rejecting an initial offer to join the Scottish champions. Scott Brown says David Turnbull would be welcomed at Celtic, despite the Motherwell midfielder rejecting an initial offer to join the Scottish champions.

"The club is still talking to him so you never know what can happen," said Brown.

"He's a fantastic young player and this would be a great club for him if he wants to come here.

"If he does he'll be welcomed by every single player in that dressing room."

If Turnbull does eventually make the move to Celtic Park, he would become Lennon's first signing of the summer.