Scott Brown says Celtic target David Turnbull is still welcome if he decides to join from Motherwell

0:29 Celtic captain Scott Brown says Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull would be welcomed at the club, despite turning down their initial offer Celtic captain Scott Brown says Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull would be welcomed at the club, despite turning down their initial offer

Celtic captain Scott Brown insists David Turnbull will still be made welcome at the club, despite the Motherwell midfielder rejecting an initial offer from them.

Hoops chiefs issued a take-it-or-leave-it ultimatum to the 19-year-old and his agent Liam O' Donnell last week after talks on his proposed £3m move to Parkhead broke down.

But Brown is hopeful the deal can still be realised and feels the Scottish Football Writers' Association young player of the year Turnbull would fit in well.

"The club is still talking to him so you never know what can happen," Brown said of the deal.

"He's a fantastic young player and this would be a great club for him if he wants to come here. If he does he'll be welcomed by every single player in that dressing room.

"If David does come here it will be fantastic to work with him because he's very young and I'm sure he'll be willing to learn.

0:46 Neil Lennon is 'delighted' to become permanent Celtic manager again but insists winning a fourth treble will be a 'big challenge'. Neil Lennon is 'delighted' to become permanent Celtic manager again but insists winning a fourth treble will be a 'big challenge'.

"He'll be a great fit. It's a great opportunity for him to come in and show what he can do in front of 60,000 fans and hopefully some Champions League football too."

Celtic released a statement on Friday night insisting they were ready to "move on" to new targets if Turnbull and his representative refused to take up their "magnificent" offer.

Their deal remains on the table, with a number of clubs in England also believed to be considering offers for him, but Brown has warned Turnbull he should know if he does decide to join Celtic, he will not be guaranteed a place in Neil Lennon's line-up.

If David does come here it will be fantastic to work with him because he's very young and I'm sure he'll be willing to learn. Scott Brown on David Turnbull

"I don't think anyone is going to get a contract that says you'll play 100 per cent of the games," added Brown.

"For me, you've got to come into a club and earn that respect and earn that responsibility to put that jersey on, especially at a club like Celtic.

"I had that hunger to come here and win trophies. There was a reason I didn't go down the road at the time.

"Everyone's reasons are different. I got that little taste of winning things when we won the League Cup with Hibs.

"I wanted more of that and have come here and managed to win quite a lot of trophies."