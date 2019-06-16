Kilmarnock want Antonio Conte's former assistant Angelo Alessio

Angelo Alessio assisted Antonio Conte at Juventus, Italy and at Stamford Bridge

Angelo Alessio - Antonio Conte's former Chelsea assistant - has emerged as a strong candidate to become the next Kilmarnock manager.

The 54-year-old has been interviewed by the Killie board, who are searching for a replacement for Steve Clarke after he took up with the Scotland national team.

Alessio has assisted Conte at Juventus, Italy and at Stamford Bridge - so his honours include three Serie A titles and the 2016-17 Premier League.

Kilmarnock have interviewed a number of candidates to replace Clarke over the last fortnight and are expected to make an appointment within the next week.

Ex-Manchester United boss David Moyes has been among those linked with Killie, but Sky Sports News understands he has not spoken to the club.

Former midfielder Gary Holt, who is currently in charge of Livingston, has also been linked with a return to Rugby Park, but he confirmed on Saturday he had not also had any contact from Kilmarnock