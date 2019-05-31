Antonio Conte appointed Inter Milan head coach

Antonio Conte has joined Inter Milan on a three-year deal

Antonio Conte has been appointed as the new Inter Milan head coach following the sacking of Luciano Spalletti.

The Italian has signed a three-year contract at the San Siro in what is his first job since leaving Chelsea a year ago.

Conte said: "A new chapter in my life is beginning, I'm really excited. Through my work, I'll try to repay all of the trust that the president and directors have placed in me.

"I have chosen Inter because of the club it is, because of the project's sound basis and how ambitious it is. Because of Inter's history.

"I was struck by the club's transparency and the desire to bring Inter back to where it belongs."

Conte was sacked by Chelsea after winning last season's FA Cup

Inter president Steven Zhang added: "I'm sure that Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches out there. I'm certain that he'll help us achieve our objective and fulfil our mission, one which has always remained the same: to make this club one of the best in the world again."

Conte spent two years at Chelsea, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup during his time in England, but left after falling out with the club's hierarchy.

Before his time at Stamford Bridge, the 49-year-old won three successive Serie A titles with Juventus and also took Italy to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

His predecessor Spalletti left Inter after two seasons, although he guided the club to fourth in Serie A this season, meaning Conte will be coaching in the Champions League next campaign.