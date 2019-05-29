Keita Balde open to Premier League move with permanent Inter Milan switch unlikely

Keita Balde could move to the Premier League

Monaco forward Keita Balde would be open to a move to English football this summer, Sky Sports News has learned.

The 24-year-old has spent the past season on loan at Inter Milan but is not expected to make that switch permanent.

It is unclear what his parent club Monaco have planned for him at this stage, however, as Keita still has three years left on his contract with the Ligue 1 club and is valued between £22m and £26m.

Inter, who will appoint Antonio Conte as manager on a three-year deal, have an option to buy the Senegal winger but are restricted in what they can spend this summer.Any capital raised from sales will likely be used to fund a move for Conte's priority target - Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.Keita scored five goals in 23 Serie A appearances in the 2018/19 season. He had previously played for Lazio, where he made over 100 appearances and scored 26 goals, before switching to Monaco in 2017.