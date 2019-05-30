Inter Milan part ways with head coach Luciano Spalletti

Inter Milan have sacked Luciano Spalletti

Inter Milan have confirmed they have parted ways with head coach Luciano Spalletti.

The Nerazzurri have already lined up former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as a replacement, according to Sky in Italy.

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Luciano Spalletti is no longer head coach of the first team," they said in a statement.

"The club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together."

Antonio Conte is expected to sign a three-year contract with Inter

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month ago that a deal between Inter and Conte was close to being agreed.

The Italian, who has been away from management since being sacked by Chelsea in July 2018, will sign a three-year contract with Inter.

The 49-year-old is expected to attend the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool on June 1 with CEO Beppe Marotta and president Steven Zhang.

Antonio Conte wants to bring Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan

Conte has made Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea wing back Victor Moses two of his primary transfer targets.

Inter secured qualification for next season's Champions League by finishing fourth in Serie A, one point ahead of their city rivals AC Milan.

