Manager Gennaro Gattuso and sporting director Leonardo leave AC Milan

Gennaro Gattuso has left AC Milan by 'mutual agreement'

Manager Gennaro Gattuso and sporting director Leonardo have left AC Milan, the Serie A club confirmed on Tuesday.

Gattuso has left by "mutual agreement", while the club accepted fellow former Milan player Leonardo's resignation after a fifth-place Serie A finish saw them narrowly miss out on a return to the Champions League.

Sky in Italy understands that the duo had both been left frustrated by the club's transfer policy, which is controlled by former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

AC Milan have accepted the resignation of sporting director Leonardo

"I have had the privilege to get to know Rino Gattuso over the past six months since my arrival at the club," Gazidis said via a statement.

"Rino has given everything to our efforts this season, and has worked tirelessly, always taking full responsibility, putting the club above every other consideration. I want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you Rino".

Gattuso, who spent the bulk of his playing career with Milan, took over at the San Siro with the club struggling in November 2017 and guided them to a sixth-place finish last season.

AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis expressed the club's gratitude for the duo's contributions

Leonardo, who spent five seasons playing for Milan before returning briefly as manager during the 2009-2010 season, was appointed in July last year.

"Leonardo joined AC Milan in its hour of need a few short weeks before the closing of the summer transfer window," Gazidis said.

"Under very difficult circumstances he put his heart and soul into addressing a highly complicated situation and transmitting his energy and his ambition to the team.

"I am very grateful to Leonardo for everything he has contributed to our great club and wish him well in his future endeavours."