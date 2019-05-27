AC Milan's Gennaro Gattuso set to leave as manager

Gennaro Gattuso's side narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification

Gennaro Gattuso is set to leave as manager of AC Milan after a meeting with the club's chief executive Ivan Gazidis on Monday, according to Sky in Italy.

Milan narrowly missed out on Champions League football for the sixth successive season, with Atalanta and city rivals Inter pipping them by a point.

Gattuso, 41, took over at the San Siro in November 2017 and guided his former club to sixth place, but the Italian could only go one position better this season.

Under contract until 2021, it was decided in Monday's meeting with Gazidis, that Gattuso would move on from Milan.

Failure to secure Champions League football is also expected to spell the end for Milan's sporting director Leonardo, who will likely resign from his post.

Gattuso played 387 times for Milan, winning the Champions League in 2007, but Milan have struggled in recent seasons as Juventus continue to dominate Italian football.