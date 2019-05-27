Massimiliano Allegri could take year off following Juventus exit

Massimiliano Allegri says he will be patient over his next role in football

Massimiliano Allegri says he is in no rush to return to football management and has revealed he could take a year out of the game following his departure from Juventus.

The 51-year-old's final game in charge of the Serie A champions ended in a 2-0 defeat away at Sampdoria on Sunday.

Allegri, who won five successive Serie A titles during his time in Turin, has been linked with a move to England, but he insists he is willing to wait before deciding on his next role.

"When there is an opportunity, I will return to the bench, otherwise I will take a year off," he told DAZN.

"If I have the opportunity to choose, I will choose a team that I like. Concrete offers? Still no. Talking about the future now makes no sense."

Allegri enjoyed huge success in Turin, winning five successive Serie A titles

Current Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been touted as a potential replacement for Allegri and the Italian believes the next Juventus boss will have the best possible chance of securing success next season.

"Whoever arrives will find a team clearly stronger than the others," he added.

"There is a 90 per cent chance of winning the league again."

Where could Allegri go next?

Italian football expert Adam Digby believes Allegri's next job could be in the Premier League.

"He's been the Milan manager and he's been the Juventus manager," Digby told Sky Sports News.

"There is nothing left for him to accomplish in Italy other than the Italian national team job.

"But Roberto Mancini has only been in that job for about 18 months now so a move abroad and to England would make sense and seems to be the most realistic option."

