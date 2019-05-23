Jose Mourinho to Juventus impossible despite Cristiano Ronaldo endorsement

Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo won La Liga and the Copa del Rey together at Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho will not become the next Juventus manager despite being endorsed for the role by Cristiano Ronaldo., Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood that former Manchester United manager Mourinho is out of the Serie A champions' price range.

Juventus do not have the funds for the potential deal having spent in the region of £105m on signing Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer, according to Sky sources.

Jose Mourinho talks 'special' all-English finals exclusively to Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill, in his first UK broadcast interview since leaving Manchester United

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo was prepared to put his previous differences with Mourinho to one side and recommended his former Real Madrid boss to the Juventus board.

Despite reported disagreements during their spell together at the Santiago Bernabeu, Sky Sports News understands the relationship between Mourinho and Ronaldo is healthy and they could work together again in the future.

Mourinho won an unprecedented Serie A, Champions League and Italian Cup treble with Inter during his last spell in Italy

Mourinho, who won the Champions League with Juve's rivals Inter Milan in 2010, is currently looking for a new challenge after leaving Manchester United in December 2018.

The Portuguese's Inter connections mean he would have had concerns about any potential move to Turin.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has also been linked to the Italian giants by newspaper report, but a member of City's board described the story as an "unfounded rumour" in an interview with Sky in Italy on Thursday.

Juventus are searching for a new manager after Massimiliano Allegri confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.

