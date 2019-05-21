Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri a target for Juventus and Roma

Maurizio Sarri took charge at Chelsea after leaving Napoli last summer

Maurizio Sarri is a target for Juventus and Roma and the Chelsea head coach is open to a return to Italy, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky in Italy are reporting Sarri and Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi are the two candidates under consideration by Juventus to replace Massimiliano Allegri, who is leaving Turin at the end of the season.

SSN understands Roma are also keen on Sarri as they start their hunt for a new manager before Claudio Ranieri's departure in the summer.

Sarri has one year remaining on his contract at Chelsea but is believed to be open to a return to his native Italy, where he spent his entire career before moving to Stamford Bridge at the start of the season.

He has attracted criticism from Blues fans this campaign over his style of play and a perceived failure to give youngsters such as Callum Hudson-Odoi enough minutes.

Sarri led Chelsea to third place in the Premier League and the League Cup final this season, and is currently preparing his side for the Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29.

SSN understands the Blues are not planning on changing their head coach but are looking at contingencies should Sarri decide to leave.

Frank Lampard is the strong favourite with bookmakers to replace Sarri, if he departs, although Derby are not believed to have received an approach from Chelsea for their manager.

Frank Lampard celebrates leading Derby to the Championship play-off final

However, Chelsea are known to be keen to bring key members of their trophy-winning sides of the last two decades back to Stamford Bridge and, while they do not want to lose Lampard, Derby recognise they would struggle to keep him if his former club came calling.

The 40-year-old is Chelsea's record goalscorer and played over 600 times for the London club.

Lampard has impressed in his first season in management, leading Derby to the Championship play-off final against Aston Villa on Monday, live on Sky Sports Football.

