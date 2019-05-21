Chelsea transfer ban appeal still not with Court of Arbitration for Sport

Chelsea's appeal against their two-window transfer ban was thrown out by FIFA

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has not yet received an appeal from Chelsea over their transfer ban.

FIFA initially imposed the ban in February for two transfer windows, following an investigation into the club's signing of foreign U18 players.

The rules state no player under 18 is allowed to move to a club in a different country unless their parents are moving there for non-footballing reasons, or unless they are aged 16-18 and moving within the European Economic Area.

Chelsea were disappointed when their appeal to football's world governing body (FIFA) failed earlier this month. They refuted the findings and insisted they would appeal to CAS.

However, three weeks later, that appeal is yet to be lodged.

CAS said in a statement on Tuesday: "At the time of writing, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has not received an appeal from Chelsea FC in relation to this matter."