Pep Guardiola to Juventus is an 'unfounded rumour', says Manchester City board member

Pep Guardiola is contracted to Manchester City until the end of the 2020/21 season

Reports linking Pep Guardiola to Juventus have been described as an "unfounded rumour" by Manchester City board member, Alberto Galassi.

Juventus are searching for a new manager after Massimiliano Allegri confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.

In an interview with Sky in Italy, Galassi reiterated Guardiola's intention to remain in England at the Etihad.

"I want to clarify what has been reported in the last few days and confirm what Guardiola said last week during the press conference," Galassi said.

"He wants to stay at Manchester City. Besides, a club like Juventus would not have allowed such a news to come out like this. Man City could not have been left out without knowing and being advised.

"This rumour is unfounded. It is unbelievable that the media pursue these kind of rumours. This is ridiculous. Guardiola wants to stay.

"He is a great professional and he can't believe his words are not listened to. He does not want to leave. Therefore, the problem does not exist because the whole matter does not exist."

Guardiola signed a contract extension in 2018 which keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Galassi says the club have not planned any further contract talks since that agreement.

"No, no hurry, this is not scheduled yet," he added.

Galassi also revealed he has spoken with Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved about the rumours.

"Yes, I spoke with Pavel Nedved today, I have known him for a very long time. We laughed at these rumours. And we realised that this whole issue had become ridiculous."